At 72, Georgia man graduates college with 99-year-old mom in attendance

Sam Kaplan, a 72-year-old man from Lawrenceville, is proving that it's never too late to pursue your dreams. Kaplan recently graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College with a degree in cinema and media arts, four years after enrolling in college for the first time.

Kaplan's journey to graduation was not a typical one. After graduating from high school in 1969, he never considered going to college. However, four years ago, Kaplan had a chance encounter on the road that would change the course of his future.

"I was riding down the highway and heard on the radio they were offering this degree. The next exit was Collinsville, so I exited off and five minutes later, I was registering for class," Kaplan said.

With an interest in scriptwriting and having authored two books already, Kaplan decided to major in cinema and media arts.

I've always liked to write, I love to tell stories," Kaplan said. "I thought I could turn my stories into screenplays, but I needed to have the foundation of what to do."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Sam Kaplan, 72, graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College with a degree in cinema and media arts, four years after enrolling in college for the very first time. (FOX 5)

Going back to school after 50 years was a challenge for Kaplan, but he found the experience to be rewarding.

"It was exciting, nervous, but it was a challenge. Learning how to study again and interacting with the students was a lot of fun," Kaplan said. "I'm very excited, and I feel proud of myself for doing this."

Kaplan's graduation was a momentous occasion for him and his family. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and plans to continue pursuing his passion for writing and screenplays.

What is truly incredible is while he walked across the stage to receive his degree, his 99-year-old mother was watching.

Kaplan's story is an inspiration to all those who believe it's too late to follow their dreams. His determination and willingness to take a chance on himself prove that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing passions.