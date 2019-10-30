Get free Taco Bell tacos Wednesday thanks to World Series stolen base

article

Before you go trick-or-treating for candy on Hallween, you can go trick-or-treating for some free tacos!

On Wednesday, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos. Yes....FREE!

The fast-food chain is honoring their "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion. Taco lovers can thank the Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who stole second base in the first inning of Game 1 of the series.

You only have four hours to get the deal, though.

Just show up to any participating Taco Bell between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and claim your free taco.

