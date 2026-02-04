Suspect accused of shooting person during robbery in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot someone during a robbery in Philadelphia on Monday. The suspect is seen on security footage arriving at the business on an e-bike before going inside and brandishing a gun. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.



Police are searching for a ski-mask-wearing suspect who they say shot someone while robbing a business in Philadelphia on Monday.

What we know:

Investigators shared security footage showing the unknown suspect arriving at a business on the 5400 block of Eadom Street around 7 p.m. riding an e-bike.

The suspect – seen wearing a ski mask, a dark-colored coat, and jeans – is seen pulling out a gun upon entering the business and announcing a robbery.

At one point in the surveillance video compilation, the suspect is seen pointing a handgun at someone who approaches him from behind.

Police say the suspect shot a person during the robbery.

What we don't know:

The condition of the person who was shot during the robbery was not shared by police.

It's unknown what, if anything, was taken during the robbery.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.