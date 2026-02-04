Suspect accused of shooting person during robbery in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a ski-mask-wearing suspect who they say shot someone while robbing a business in Philadelphia on Monday.
What we know:
Investigators shared security footage showing the unknown suspect arriving at a business on the 5400 block of Eadom Street around 7 p.m. riding an e-bike.
The suspect – seen wearing a ski mask, a dark-colored coat, and jeans – is seen pulling out a gun upon entering the business and announcing a robbery.
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery and shooting in Philadelphia.
At one point in the surveillance video compilation, the suspect is seen pointing a handgun at someone who approaches him from behind.
Police say the suspect shot a person during the robbery.
What we don't know:
The condition of the person who was shot during the robbery was not shared by police.
It's unknown what, if anything, was taken during the robbery.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.