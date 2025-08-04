Girl's death at Hersheypark ruled an accidental drowning after police review

article

The Brief Local authorities have completed their review of a drowning at Hersheypark and ruled that it was accidental. The July 24 incident claimed the life of 9-year-old Sophia Subedi. Authorities say their investigation determined that Hersheypark's safety standards were upheld, and no criminal activity occurred.



Local authorities have ruled the death of a young girl at Hersheypark an accident after she drowned at the park’s Boardwalk water park.

What we know:

Officials say Sophia Subedi, 9, was in the wave pool at the waterpark when she became distressed.

Lifeguards stepped in an attempted to rescue the young girl, but she later died at a local hospital.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office later ruled Sophia’s death was the result of accidental drowning.

Derry Township Police conducted a review of the incident, viewing video evidence, witness statements, and first responder accounts. Police say their review determined that the park’s safety standards were maintained and that the pool was not overcrowded at the time of the incident.

Police added that lifeguards and witnesses acted quickly and rescue efforts were carried out within seconds of noticing Sophia was in distress.

What they're saying:

The Derry Township Police Department, along with Hersheypark staff and first responders, expressed their condolences to Sophia's family, friends, and the Bhutanese community during this difficult time.