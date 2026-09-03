Gloucester County man charged after allegedly dousing home in lighter fluid

The Brief Eugene Jackson, 39. was arrested after investigators say he poured lighter fluid all over a home in Gloucester City overnight Wednesday. Two people inside the home were able to escape unharmed, but Jackson remained inside when police arrived, leading to an over two-hour standoff. Jackson eventually surrendered and was charged with a number of crimes, including two counts of attempted murder.



A Gloucester County man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he doused a home in lighter fluid, leading to a two-hour standoff with police.

What we know:

Eugene Jackson, 39, is accused of pouring lighter fluid inside a house on the 600 block of Ridgeway Street in Gloucester City early Thursday morning.

Investigators say two people who were inside the home were able to escape unharmed. Jackson, however, refused to surrender, leading to a more than two-hour standoff with police.

Jackson eventually exited the home and surrendered to police. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, reckless endangerment, and other crimes.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details about the events that caused Jackson to allegedly dump lighter fluid inside the home.

The relationship between Jackson and the two victims has also not been released.

What's next:

Jackson was brought to the Camden County Department of Corrections pending a detention hearing.