Former New Jersey fire chief, police officer indicted for years of alleged sexual misconduct

The Brief Robert M. Sinnott, Jr., a former fire chief and police officer in Ocean County, was indicted by a state grand jury on September 2, 2026. The indictment includes nine criminal counts, such as fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree official misconduct, involving 11 alleged victims. Sinnott was arrested in Florida by the Cape Coral Police SWAT Team on December 4, 2025, and extradited to New Jersey.



A state grand jury indicted Robert M. Sinnott Jr., a former Silverton Volunteer Fire Company chief and retired Island Heights police officer, on nine criminal counts involving 11 alleged victims of non-consensual sexual contact and official misconduct, according to Attorney General Jennifer Davenport.

What we know:

Sinnott, 53, was previously charged by complaint with four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of second-degree official misconduct, according to the Attorney General’s office. Evidence from OPIA’s ongoing investigation led the grand jury on September 2, to return an indictment for those earlier charges, plus additional counts of criminal sexual contact, official misconduct, and pattern of official misconduct.

As set forth in the public documents, investigators allege Sinnott forced subordinates and colleagues—those he supervised in the fire company and while serving as a police officer—into non-consensual sexual contact. The indictment covers events at various locations, including Sinnott’s home in Toms River and at the firehouse. He would allegedly handcuff victims under the pretense of police training or restrain them by other means before forcing the alleged contact.

The OPIA Corruption Bureau uncovered that Sinnott allegedly targeted multiple firefighters who viewed him as a role model. The indictment also accuses him of numerous similar acts while acting as a police officer.

What they're saying:

The indictment includes nine criminal counts relating to 11 victims, according to officials.

"The defendant held positions of trust and power within the communities he served and among his coworkers and subordinates in government," Attorney General Davenport said. "But, as alleged in the indictment, he abused that trust again and again."

Davenport added, "It is inexcusable for public officials to so betray the people they serve and the people they lead. The State is committed to fighting for justice for these victims."

What's next:

Sinnott was arrested last year in Florida by members of the Cape Coral Police SWAT team and has since been extradited to New Jersey.

The state grand jury indicted Sinnott on September 2, 2026, according to officials.