Kayla Harper tears up over criticism Phillies star husband Bryce Harper faces in first-ever joint interview

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The Brief Kayla Harper became emotional on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast while discussing the criticism her husband Bryce Harper receives. Bryce Harper shared how he deals with public criticism and the pressure of being a Philadelphia Phillies star. The couple talked about balancing family routines, parenting four kids and maintaining their marriage during Bryce’s baseball career.



Kayla Harper teared up while talking about the constant criticism aimed at her husband, Phillies first baseman and outfielder Bryce Harper, during the couple’s first-ever joint interview on Kristin Cavallari's podcast, "Let’s Be Honest." Bryce opened up about feeling pressure, handling public scrutiny and how the couple keeps their family life together as he nears the later years of his career, according to the podcast interview.

How the Harpers handle public criticism and MLB pressures

What they're saying:

Kayla Harper said hearing opinions about Bryce Harper that attack his character is especially tough.

"Not even when people say he sucks because, like obviously, he doesn't suck. I think it's more when they attack his character, and I'm like that is not him at all," said Kayla Harper. "That's hard when you hear so many people's opinions about your husband and that's not the person that he is or the dad that he is or the friend that he is or even the baseball player that he was," said Harper as she began to tear up.

During the interview, Kayla Harper described her experience watching Bryce face public judgment and says she used to go off on those who spoke poorly of her man.

"Seeing somebody that you care the most about just getting torn apart by everybody who doesn't know him. That's hard to sit back and not say anything," said Kayla Harper. "I've got a lot to say. I'm sarcastic with people, like I would pop off on stuff, and it's just it doesn't go anywhere like it's dumb… It's hard to keep your mouth shut and just pretend like it is not happening. But I mean at the end of the day, I know who he is. He's got his family."

Bryce Harper explained how he shrugs off criticism, saying, "I couldn't care less."

He shared, "I just feel like not any of those people that are really saying stuff are ever gonna be at my Thanksgiving dinner, right? So like, I'm never gonna invite them through my door. So I mean, you know, my grandma always used to say like opinions are like a------, everybody's got one. So, I mean, it's just, for me, I find success in what people, you know, do say about me, right. Like if they do say something bad, I'm like, all right, well, I guess we'll just. Turn around and tell them to watch what I do."

Bryce Harper said he learned to ignore outside opinions at a young age.

"I got booed for the first time when I was like 13 or 14," said the Phillies star, "It's something that I've always gone through. And I mean, obviously it's harder for some people and for me, I think it is what it is. I only have a couple more years left of doing what I love, and I don't need people's opinions to affect the way I feel."