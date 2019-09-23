GoFundMe scam defendant to appear in court Monday

article

One of the accused co-conspirators behind a viral GoFundMe scam is set to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing.

Mark D'Amico was indicted in May on charges stemming from his role in fabricating a feel-good story about a homeless man rescuing a woman from the side of a highway. The scam duped online donors out of $400,000 in contributions.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said the 39-year-old was indicted on six separate charges related to the scheme.

Johnny Bobbitt and Katelyn McClure pleaded guilty in exchange for their cooperation with authorities.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt admitted to their roles in a New Jersey GoFundMe scam that raised more than $400,000.

McClure, who is D'Amico's ex-boyfriend, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in April to second-degree theft by deception under a plea agreement that calls for her to serve four years in state prison and help repay the $400,000.

McClure must also testify against D'Amico. He has earlier denied wrongdoing.

Bobbitt, a homeless military veteran, was sentenced last month to five years' probation for his role in the scheme. Under his plea agreement, he will also help repay the money, according to prosecutors.

Authorities say the trio concocted the story that Bobbitt rescued McClure, D'Amico's then-girlfriend, from the side of a Philadelphia interstate in 2017 to enrich themselves.

Prosecutors say the three split the money and spent lavishly, including on a BMW, designer bags and trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere.

The group solicited donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt, and got significant attention with a media blitz that included posing for photos together, revisiting the spot where they claimed they first met, and appearing on "Good Morning America."

In all, more than 14,000 people contributed.

Prosecutors say the scheme "was designed to pull at the heartstrings of caring, trusting individuals."

GoFundMe says it has refunded the money.

McClure and Bobbitt also pleaded guilty in March to federal charges stemming from the scheme.

D'Amico has not been charged in federal court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.