Goodnight, Mickey! Disney re-launches their Bedtime Hotline for kids

article

If you want to add a little magic to your kids bedtime routine, the "Disney Bedtime Hotline" might be just what you're looking for.

From now until April 30, kids can call 1-877-7-MICKEY and hear a special goodnight message from five Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

Disney hopes the magical call will give kids something to look forward to at bedtime – and give parents a break.

This is the third year in a row that Disney has activated this hotline. No word on if they plan to continue after this year.

MORE NEWS: Walt Disney World donates food after coronavirus fears close parks, hotels, stores