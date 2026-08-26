Got a text about unpaid E-ZPass tolls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey? It could be a scam

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The Brief The Pennsylvania Turnpike is warning drivers about fake texts claiming they owe unpaid tolls. The messages are designed to steal personal and financial information through fraudulent links. Drivers should check their accounts only through the official Turnpike website or app.



A Pennsylvania Turnpike warning carries a broader message for E-ZPass users across the Northeast: An unexpected text claiming you owe unpaid tolls could be a scam.

What is the unpaid toll text scam?

What we know:

The scam, known as smishing, uses fraudulent texts or similar messages that appear to come from the Pennsylvania Turnpike or another toll agency.

The messages may claim that the recipient has an outstanding toll balance and must pay right away. They include a link that directs the person to enter bank, credit card or other personal information.

The Turnpike Commission said it does not want people to click on those links.

How to check whether you owe tolls

Dig deeper:

E-ZPass account holders and Toll By Plate customers can check their accounts through the official Pennsylvania Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app.

The Federal Trade Commission advises people to contact a tolling agency using a website or phone number they already know is legitimate, rather than using contact information included in an unexpected text.

What to do if you get a scam text

What you can do:

The FTC recommends these steps:

Do not click a link or reply to an unexpected text.

Use your phone’s report-junk feature or forward the message to 7726, which spells SPAM.

After reporting it, delete the message.

People can also report the fraud to the FTC or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.