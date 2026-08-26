Rutgers University dean arrested for allegedly filming 'upskirt' videos while working

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The Brief A Rutgers University dean has been charged with fourth-degree invasion of privacy. Authorities allege he used his mobile phone to secretly record "upskirt" videos without the victims' knowledge. The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is urging any potential victims or those with information to contact state investigators.



A high-ranking Rutgers University official has been arrested after state authorities allege he secretly recorded "upskirt" videos using his mobile phone.

What we know:

Joshua Kohut, 51, of Cranbury, currently the Dean of Research at the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University, has been charged with fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices belonging to Kohut this week during an investigation into his activities while working at the university.

A forensic review of one device uncovered 'upskirt' videos depicting another individual’s undergarment-clad intimate parts, recorded without the victim's knowledge.

‘Disturbing’

What they're saying:

State officials condemned the alleged actions, emphasizing their commitment to prosecuting the case.

"The defendant is alleged to have used his mobile phone to record ‘upskirt’ videos without his victim’s knowledge," said Jennifer Davenport, New Jersey Attorney General. "An invasion of privacy like this is not just disturbing, it is also a criminal act. We will prosecute accordingly."

What's next:

If convicted, the fourth-degree invasion of privacy charge carries significant penalties, including p to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or anyone with additional information regarding this case, to come forward.