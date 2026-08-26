Philadelphia’s Manayunk Restaurant Week returns Sept. 14 with 20-plus restaurants, live music
PHILADELPHIA - Manayunk Restaurant Week returns Sept. 14-20 with specially priced menus at more than 20 restaurants, giving diners a reason to make a night of it on Main Street.
What we know:
Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at $15, $25, $35 or $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Not every restaurant will offer every price point or both lunch and dinner service.
The event includes everything from bar food and barbecue to Thai cuisine, Mexican fare, pizza and more upscale dining.
Blondie (Photo by The Video Content Factory)
Participating restaurants
By the numbers:
More than 20 restaurants are participating in Manayunk Restaurant Week:
- Bar Jawn
- Bayou Bar & Grill
- Blondie
- Cactus Restaurant & Bar
- Chabaa Thai Bistro
- JD McGillicuddy’s Manayunk
- Jake’s and Cooper’s Wine Bar
- Lucky’s Last Chance
- Manayunk Brew Pub
- Mia Ragazza
- New Leaf
- Ryan’s Cafe
- Sophie’s BBQ
- Somo Manayunk
- Taqueria Amor
- The Brass Tap
- The Couch Tomato
- The Goat’s Beard
- The Rook
- Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory
- Yanako
- Zestys
Manayunk Brewing (Photo: Cody Aldrich Photography)
What’s on the menu
Dig deeper:
The special menus vary by restaurant, but diners can expect everything from $15 wings, fries and a drink at Bayou to snow crab legs with Old Bay fries.
Other options include Blondie’s fried chicken and French toast, salmon and mushroom tortellini; tacos, nachos and margarita pitchers at Cactus Restaurant & Bar; and Thai dishes such as shrimp in a blanket, pad Thai grilled salmon and mango sticky rice at Chabaa Thai Bistro.
Jake’s and Cooper’s Wine Bar is offering a three-course menu with options including orecchiette, gnocchi and several pizzas, followed by dessert.
Bar Jawn (Photo: Cody Aldrich Photography)
Make a night of it
Restaurant Week is not just about the reservation. Buskers who performed in Manayunk throughout the summer will return to different spots along Main Street during the evenings, bringing live music into the mix.
With restaurants, bars, shops and galleries all within walking distance, it is an easy excuse for dinner, drinks and a walk through the neighborhood. Reservations are encouraged.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Manayunk Development Corporation.