Philadelphia’s Manayunk Restaurant Week returns Sept. 14 with 20-plus restaurants, live music

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The Brief More than 20 Manayunk restaurants will offer specially priced menus during Restaurant Week. Diners can find lunch and dinner options ranging from $15 to $45. Evening buskers will bring live music to Main Street during the week.



Manayunk Restaurant Week returns Sept. 14-20 with specially priced menus at more than 20 restaurants, giving diners a reason to make a night of it on Main Street.

What we know:

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at $15, $25, $35 or $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Not every restaurant will offer every price point or both lunch and dinner service.

The event includes everything from bar food and barbecue to Thai cuisine, Mexican fare, pizza and more upscale dining.

Blondie (Photo by The Video Content Factory)

Participating restaurants

By the numbers:

More than 20 restaurants are participating in Manayunk Restaurant Week:

Bar Jawn

Bayou Bar & Grill

Blondie

Cactus Restaurant & Bar

Chabaa Thai Bistro

JD McGillicuddy’s Manayunk

Jake’s and Cooper’s Wine Bar

Lucky’s Last Chance

Manayunk Brew Pub

Mia Ragazza

New Leaf

Ryan’s Cafe

Sophie’s BBQ

Somo Manayunk

Taqueria Amor

The Brass Tap

The Couch Tomato

The Goat’s Beard

The Rook

Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory

Yanako

Zestys

Manayunk Brewing (Photo: Cody Aldrich Photography)

What’s on the menu

Dig deeper:

The special menus vary by restaurant, but diners can expect everything from $15 wings, fries and a drink at Bayou to snow crab legs with Old Bay fries.

Other options include Blondie’s fried chicken and French toast, salmon and mushroom tortellini; tacos, nachos and margarita pitchers at Cactus Restaurant & Bar; and Thai dishes such as shrimp in a blanket, pad Thai grilled salmon and mango sticky rice at Chabaa Thai Bistro.

Jake’s and Cooper’s Wine Bar is offering a three-course menu with options including orecchiette, gnocchi and several pizzas, followed by dessert.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bar Jawn (Photo: Cody Aldrich Photography)

Make a night of it

Restaurant Week is not just about the reservation. Buskers who performed in Manayunk throughout the summer will return to different spots along Main Street during the evenings, bringing live music into the mix.

With restaurants, bars, shops and galleries all within walking distance, it is an easy excuse for dinner, drinks and a walk through the neighborhood. Reservations are encouraged.