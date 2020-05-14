Gov. John Carney announces reopening of Delaware beaches, community pools for Memorial Day weekend

Governor John Carney announced on Thursday that Delaware beaches and community pools will reopen on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. with social distancing requirements in place. Ice cream shops and trucks will reopen with restrictions on Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

An out-of state quarantine remains in place. Delaware’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers and ban on short term rentals is also still in effect.

Beachgoers must maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and anyone outside their household. Face coverings must be worn on the boardwalk and are encouraged on the beach. Restaurants and bars are still limited to delivery and take-out services only.

“Summer at the beach and the pool is a huge part of life for so many Delawareans. As we ease our way into a new normal, we’re trying to find ways for Delawareans to enjoy the outdoors and the company of their families,” said Gov. Carney. “I want to be very clear to our friends who want to travel here from outside the state. While we hope one day soon to be able to welcome you to our beaches, that time has not yet come. We need to reopen Delaware in a controlled way that doesn’t put anyone at risk.”

Delaware health officials have reported 7,223 cases of coronavirus, with 260 virus-related deaths as of Thursday afternoon. Gov. Carney announced June 1 as the target date for Phase I of Delaware’s economic reopening.

