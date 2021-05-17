Gov. Murphy: Students to return in-person for 2021-2022 school year; lifts travel advisory

article

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that all students in New Jersey will return to classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year.

"We are facing a much different world than one year ago," Gov. Murphy explained as a reason for reopening schools.

He attributes the vaccination program and that children are beginning to get vaccinated to why he felt comfortable announcing that students will be back in class for the following school year.

As his Executive Order #175 expires, all allowances for school districts to provide remote instruction due to the circumstances of the pandemic will expire with it.

"As time moves forward, we will gain more knowledge and more tools," Gov. Murphy stated confidently.

The full-time remote learning option for families will be removed. As schools reopen fully, Gov. Murphy said current health safety protocols will remain in place.

While school districts will be required to fully open buildings beginning Fall 2021, remote learning will be permitted in the event that there is a localized outbreak or other emergency.

If buildings are open for in-person instruction, parents or guardians will not be able to opt-out of in-person instruction.

However, summer school programs remain outside of this executive order.

He also announced the travel advisory will be lifted.

No longer will a quarantine be mandated for those traveling to and from the state. Travelers will be able to move freely between states without having to quarantine or provide negative COVID-19 tests.

However, Gov. Murphy asks that all travelers continue to follow local health and safety protocols when traveling.



