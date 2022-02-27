Gov. Wolf urges removal, ceasing sales of Russian-sourced products in Pa.

article

Gov. Tom Wolf Sunday sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, urging it to remove Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth.

In the letter, Gov. Wolf also urged the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to cease selling them as quickly as possible.

"I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine," Gov. Wolf said. "I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores."

According to Wolf, removing Russian-sourced products from shelves would show support and solidarity for Ukrainians as well as express "our collective revulsion" for the unprovoked attacks by the Russian state.

Earlier in the week, Governor Wolf strongly condemned Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified attack on Ukraine.

___

