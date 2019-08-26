Graduate Hospital shooting leaves 3 wounded; teen in critical condition

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital section.

It happened Monday around 3 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were both struck in the legs. A second 17-year-old boy is in critical condition at Jefferson University Hospital after he was shot twice in the back and twice in the stomach. It's unclear who was the intended target.

"It's frightening that people would come out broad daylight with no fear of somebody identifying them and obviously no regard for the safety for other people who are out here," said Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

"How angry does this make you that gun violence hasn’t stopped and certainly doesn’t seem to stop from what we’ve seen today?" FOX 29's Chris O'Connell asked Coulter.

"It’s very, very frustrating and it angers all of us and people shouldn’t have to live in this kind of environment where people are shooting pretty much at will at other folks," Coulter said.