Grandma wears colorful unicorn costume to greet her grandkids amid pandemic

Handshakes with new acquaintances and hugs from loved ones feel like something of a relic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But one grandmother found a fun, colorful way to greet her grandkids.

Maureen Sweeney strapped on a colorful unicorn costume in an effort to greet her grandkids Rylan and Lincoln in New Jersey. Hugh Dillon, her son, captured footage of the May 24th reunion, with Sweeney trotting down the street before her kin run up with an enthusiastic hello.



The grandma only lives a few blocks away from the grandchildren, but it was the first time they had hugged since March 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip of the colorful reunion has been viewed over 2,000 times on Instagram with many users expressing how they were touched by the colorful reunion.

“Grandmom will always find a way to get things done,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Thanks you so much for sharing this beautiful moment,” wrote another. “Cried tears of joy.”

Before you purchase your own unicorn suit to embrace those who you are missing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep in mind the larger safety guidelines being issued by public health professionals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends wearing a mask and to practice social distancing to help prevent COVID-19 spread and contraction.

Even with those measures in mind, it is still possible for anyone to contract the novel coronavirus. Individuals of an older age are at a higher risk of developing serious health complications from the virus which can result in death.

Sweeney’s reunion with her grandkids is just one of the touching ways that loved ones have been keeping close amid the pandemic. Earlier this month, one Virginia dad became something of an amateur ballerina when showing off his newly-acquired dance moves alongside his daughter.