Gritty surprises young fan with customized prosthetic leg

article

Gritty has done it again.

The once scoffed, now beloved mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers gave one young fan the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday: a customized, Gritty-themed prosthetic leg.

Gritty and the Philadelpia Flyers made the grand surprise after hearing the story of 7-year-old Gritty fanatic Caiden O’Rourke.

O'Rourke, an Abington native, has been a patient at Shriners Hospital for Children in Phidelphia since he was born with a rare orthopaedic condition. Over the years, O'Rourke has received several custom prosthetic legs, many featuring Philadelphia sports logos and icons.

Caiden recently asked for his next prosthetic to be Gritty-themed, and the hospital staff immediately knew the muse behind Caiden’s newest prosthetic had to be the one to deliver.

Advertisement

The surprise comes just a week before O'Rourke's eighth birthday.

O'Rourke was all smiles Tuesday as Gritty made his grand entrance and bestowed his gifts upon the super-fan.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson spoke with O'Rourke about the special moment on Good Day.