Ground beef recalled in 6 states due to potential E. coli contamination, USDA says

Grass-fed ground beef distributed in six states, including Pennsylvania, is being recalled because of potential E.coli contamination.

Mountain West Food Group, LLC has pulled approximately 2,855 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a Dec. 27 recall notice.

USDA officials added that there are no confirmed reports of illnesses as a result of someone consuming the beef.

The recall letter noted that the issue was discovered during "routine FSIS testing and the sampling results showed the presence of E. coli O26."

What ground beef product is being recalled?

The Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef items were packed in 16-ounce packages produced on Dec. 16. The products are labeled as 16-oz. (1-lb.) vacuum-sealed packages with "USE OF FREEZE BY 01/13/26 EST 2083" printed on the side of the packaging.

Which states was the ground beef distributed to?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the beef was shipped to distributors in the states listed below:

California Colorado Idaho Montana Pennsylvania Washington

If I have the recalled beef, what should I do with it?

USDA officials are urging consumers who bought these beef products not to eat them, and to throw them away immediately or return items to the store where they were purchased.