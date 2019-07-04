Group behind ‘Baby Trump’ balloon issued permit for July 4th demonstration in DC

article

The National Park Service has issued a permit to the group of protesters behind the “Baby Trump” balloon for a July 4th demonstration on the National Mall in D.C.

According to the NPS permit, Anti-Trump group Code Pink will host a “First-amendment demonstration” on the Washington Monument grounds that will coincide with President Trump’s “Salute to America” celebration.

Along with the display of the “Baby Trump” balloon, the demonstration will include speeches and the distribution of free literature, along with other activities.

In a statement, the NPS said: “The permit spells out the specific conditions under which the event will take place to ensure public safety and the protection of park resources. We do not consider the content of the message presented as part of our First Amendment review process.”