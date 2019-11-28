Had enough? Aruba offering ‘election disconnection’ experience for the politically fatigued

The island of Aruba is pitching itself as a haven for politically exhausted Americans who are already fed up with the 2020 election.

As the 2020 campaign season heats up, the Aruba Tourism Authority announced its first-ever “election disconnection” experience aimed at providing a respite for those who have already reached their limit.

According to the 2019 “Stress in America” survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, “More than half of U.S. adults (56%) identify the 2020 presidential election as a significant stressor, an increase from the 52% of adults who reported the presidential election as a significant source of stress when asked in the months leading up to the 2016 contest.”

That’s why, Aruba’s tourism agency contends, it was compelled to create an initiative offering customized experiences for Americans who fall within the 56 percent who are not coping well with the prospect of the inevitable election.

The tourism agency bills the travel packages as “highly curated” and unique based on each traveler’s personal needs — but they share at least one thing in common: they’re all digital-free.

Lock boxes for digital devices will be provided for guests, and there will be no wi-fi access.

“Each Election Disconnection experience consists of a custom itinerary of activities to help guests decompress. Upon booking, guests will complete a simple questionnaire that ranks their specific stress symptoms. In turn, island wellness experts will build a unique itinerary based on their answers, including a personal consultation with our Sunny Concierge who will guide guests along their happiness journey,” a press release from the island’s tourism authority said.

Among the island’s customizable activities are:

Advertisement

Face the Elation : Adrenaline-filled activities like scuba diving or kite surfing along Aruba's aquamarine waters to boost endorphins.

Puppy Pundit Hour : An anxiety-reducing 60 minutes with furry four-legged friends, where the only opinion that matters is whether to scratch their ears or rub their bellies.

The California Caucus : Guided meditation session in the "California" : Guided meditation session in the "California" Sand Dunes for a tranquil moment of peace.

Secret Pool-ling Place: A sunrise swim in the hidden : A sunrise swim in the hidden natural crystal-blue pools located on the rugged shores of Arikok National Park.

"No matter which political party you belong to, the One Happy Island of Aruba, with our endless sunshine and warm locals, will offer a welcome reprieve," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority.

Fed-up Americans interested in booking an “election disconnection” experience in Aruba can register now via VoteAruba.com to receive priority access for a reservation when bookings go live on March 2, 2020.