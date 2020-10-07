Halloween tea party of a different and spooky kind, courtesy of local photographer

article

Definitely not your typical tea party.

A local photographer, with a love of Halloween – the movie and the holiday – captured unusual and fun photos as a way of expressing her love for the spooky time of year.

Halloween tea party, courtesy Smile Creations Photography

Pictured are innocents Braely and Hannalee having tea with Michael Myers, of all people.

But, these are not just any tea parties, as both Braely and Hannalee manage to wreak havoc on their guest.

Tea party with Michael Myers, courtesy Smile Creations Photography (Smile Creations Photography)

Advertisement

Photographer Mina Neel, of Smile Creations Photography, created the images. She commented the photos are a way of expressing her, “love for photography and Halloween.”

Halloween tea party, courtesy Smile Creations Photography (Smile Creations Photography)

In these uncertain days, we all need a bit of humor and diversion. Boo!

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!