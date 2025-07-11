South Jersey farmers struggle with unpredictable weather conditions

The Brief Frequent rain and the heat are impacting farms in the area. Farmers are facing challenges and are adjusting how they manage their daily schedules in order to keep pace with the weather.



The recent unpredictable weather has forced many local farmers to adapt their strategies. With extremely hot temperatures and heavy rain this summer, farmers are working overtime to maintain their crops.

What we know:

Gil Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford, New Jersey, describes the challenges faced by farmers due to the erratic weather. The farm, which spans 110 acres, has experienced difficulties in upkeep due to the heavy rain and extreme heat. Johnson notes that while their grounds drain well, the recent weather has necessitated adjustments, such as guiding water flow and moving dirt to prevent flooding.

What they're saying:

Gil Johnson shared his experiences, stating, "Mother Nature, she’s got a mind of her own and wants to go where she wants to go. It’s a constant battle, constant upkeep."

He further explained the impact of the weather on their operations, saying, "We’re experiencing a gap in our peach variety, so we were picking peaches last week, but we have about a 10 to 12 day gap to our next variety. Normally, we’d go from one variety to the next."

The other side:

The unpredictable weather has not only affected crop growth but also business operations. Johnson mentioned that they have had to cancel hayrides on bad weather days, which impacts their business.

Additionally, the extreme heat has led to changes in farmers' schedules, with many starting their workdays early to avoid the hottest part of the day. Johnson noted, "Our employees - boys that work on the farm - they definitely appreciate it. You would think they wouldn’t wanna start working at like five or six in the morning but when it’s gonna be 100 degrees, yeah lets go."

What's next:

Despite the challenges, Johnson remains prepared for whatever the weather brings next. He acknowledges that the farm is at its tipping point and can barely handle any more heat waves or heavy rain, but they are ready to face future weather conditions.