Arrest made in murder of teen who was dumped in Philadelphia alley

The Brief A teen from Delaware has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot and dumped in an alleyway. Rasheid Lynch was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after he was pushed from a vehicle. Police have not released any more information on the motive in the shooting.



Philadelphia police have arrested and charged a Delaware teen in the murder of a teenage boy who was shot multiple times and dumped in an alleyway last week.

The July 3 shooting claimed the life of 15-year-old Rasheid Lynch.

What we know:

Police on Friday announced the arrest of Jake Kelly Jr., of Middletown, in connection with last Thursday’s shooting.

Kelly, 16, was charged with murder, robbery, and several firearms offenses.

The backstory:

On the day of the shooting, medics were dispatched to the 6300 block of Revere, in the rear, after a 911 call saying a person was lying in a rear driveway, unresponsive. Once medics arrived, they found Lynch had three gunshot wounds – one in the back, one in the chest and one in the shoulder.

He was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police later revealed that witnesses told police the boy was pushed out of a white sedan. The car pulled into the driveway, opened the passenger side door and shoved the boy out onto the pavement.

The sedan then sped off heading east on Robbins from Revere.

Inspector Small went on to say no ballistic evidence was found at the Revere location and they were not certain where the boy was shot.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to provide more details on the motive in the shooting.