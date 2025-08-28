Haverford Police to write free-cupcake 'tickets' to kids caught wearing helmets in safety initiative

article

The Haverford Township Police Department is launching a new initiative to promote helmet safety among young riders, with a creative reward for those who follow the rules. Instead of citations, officers will be issuing special tickets that can be redeemed for a free cupcake at a local bakery.

What we know:

The program, which kicks off on September 2, is a partnership with Sweet Messina’s Bakery, located at 1217 Darby Road in Havertown. It was brought forward by a township resident who saw similar efforts having success in California. The initiative uses encouragement and community partnerships rather than penalties to promote kids wearing a helmet and riding safely.

Police Chief John Viola said the program gives officers a chance to "highlight positive choices our kids are making." He added, "Our number one goal is to keep our kids safe. By rewarding helmet use, we are encouraging safe behavior, building trust with our young residents and creating positive connections between students and our officers."

In August, the Haverford Township Board of Commissioners introduced legislation requiring helmets for riders under the age of 16 for e-scooters and e-bikes. A second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for September 8, and if passed, the law will go into effect ten days later.

Gabriella Messina, the owner of Sweet Messina’s Bakery, expressed her pride in the program, saying, "If we can use something as simple as a cupcake to reinforce safety and bring smiles to kids’ faces, then we’re doing our job as neighbors, too."

The Police Department is encouraging all parents and caregivers to talk to their children about helmet safety and to set a good example by wearing helmets themselves.