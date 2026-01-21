Havertown braces for snowstorm as salt, shovels sell out at local stores

The Brief Stores in Havertown and Wallingford are selling out of salt, shovels and snow blowers as a major snowstorm approaches. Customers are calling oil and propane suppliers in large numbers, worried about running out of fuel. There is no clear answer on when more salt or supplies will be restocked in the area.



Hardware stores and fuel suppliers in the area are seeing a rush of customers preparing for what could be the biggest snowstorm in a while, with shelves quickly emptying of salt, shovels and snow blowers.

Supplies selling out fast at local hardware stores

What we know:

Fisher's Ace Hardware in Havertown sold out of salt within hours, and nearly 400 shovels brought in for the day are almost gone, according to assistant manager Jim Fitzgerald.

"There was people lined around this department, around this department right here. People waiting for us to get it in the building it's been hectic," said Fitzgerald.

Chad Farabaugh, a local resident, managed to buy the last snow blower in the store after calling ahead and paying for it over the phone.

"Honestly I called earlier today and they had one left and I paid for it over the phone," said Farabaugh. "I've got a big driveway. Just moved to a house nearby so I finally got to fulfill an adult dream and get a snow blower."

Fitzgerald described the day as nonstop, with the phone ringing constantly and customers lining up for supplies.

Customers worried about fuel as storm approaches

At Wilson Oil and Propane in Wallingford, owner David O'Connell said the business has been overwhelmed with calls from customers concerned about running out of fuel before the storm.

"Ringing off the hook is an understatement. We've been swamped," said O'Connell.

O'Connell explained that while most tanks are automatically monitored, people still worry they do not have enough fuel.

"They hear snow and they feel they don't have enough fuel. Some might be legit, and other parts of it are they are just worried and they have a lot more fuel than they think they have," said O'Connell.

O'Connell said crews are working to deliver fuel ahead of the storm, especially to homes with difficult driveways.

"We'll try to pull those deliveries ahead of time to get to them before the weather comes to the best of our abilities," said O'Connell.

Many stores in the area are also out of salt, and shovels and scrapers are becoming harder to find.

What we don't know:

There is no definite word on when more salt or other winter supplies will be restocked at local stores.