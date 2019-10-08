‘He outranks me’: 3-year-old police academy prospect impresses officers

A prospective police recruit made quite the impression on officers in Oklahoma City.

During the Edmond Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop event, 3-year-old Carson showed up in full uniform.

The excited toddler showed off his gear to Lieutenant Paul Phillips.

“He outranks me,” Lt. Phillips told Carson who responded with a salute.

Carson then showed off his police whistle, which police told him was “awesome” and that they “liked his outfit.”

Coffee with a Cop takes place on the second Tuesday of every month at various locations in Edmond and gives residents the chance to meet officers who work in the area and ask them questions, local media reported.

Edmond’s Coffee with a Cop program began in June 2017 and is part of a larger nationwide effort that began in 2011, according to local media.