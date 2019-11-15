Health officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Center City restaurant

article

Health officials are warning of possible Hepatitis A exposure at a Center City restaurant.

According to officials, they recently confirmed that a person who works at Ristorante La Buca, located at 711 Locust Street has acute Hepatitis A.

Officials say the risk of Hepatitis A infection is very low, the Health Department recommends that people who dined at Ristorante La Buca between Monday, Oct. 28 and lunch service on Friday, Nov. 15th receive the Hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible.

People who have previously received two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine or have had Hepatitis A in the past do not need to be vaccinated.