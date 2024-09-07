Heartbroken family, friends gather for vigil to honor woman killed in hit-and-run: 'We need justice'

The Olney community came together to help a family mourn the loss of their loved one, killed in a hit-and-run over Labor Day weekend. They held a vigil in the victim’s honor, as investigators continue to piece together what happened.

"It’s killing me," cried Amy Markey. "It’s killing me inside to know that my sister will never be coming back."

Markey is devastated after her sister, 35-year-old Mary Fritz, was killed by a hit-and-run driver at 5th and West Wellens streets Sunday night. Family and friends gathered Saturday night at the site, where a memorial grows, to honor Fritz’s life, their hearts aching not knowing who is responsible for Fritz’s death.

Markey continued, "She has a 6-year-old son that really loves her and whoever did this to her, I just want them to turn themselves in. We need justice."

Earlier in the week, FOX 29 News obtained surveillance video that may be difficult to watch. It shows a white SUV strike the woman and drive off seconds later. Police say the driver of the striking vehicle called 911 to report someone ran into the highway, but left the scene before police arrived. The video also shows what happened moments earlier, the victim in some sort of altercation with another person on the sidewalk. It appears the victim was pushed or fell into the street before getting hit.

"I feel like it’s a disgrace that somebody would actually push a human being in the street and for them to get hit by a vehicle and for the person to leave. It broke my heart," Fritz’s longtime friend, Sahara Bates said.

Bates described Fritz as witty, funny and bright with a smile that would light up a room. Now, Frtiz’s young son, Isa, along with her parents are among the many left heartbroken and confused, wondering how anyone could do this.

"I want justice," Markey added. "We’re fighting. We’re not stopping until he’s caught."

Fritz’s funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday. Police ask anyone with any information about the case to contact them.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.