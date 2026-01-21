Historic Philadelphia seeks actors for 250th birthday celebrations in 2026

The Brief Historic Philadelphia is recruiting actors and storytellers for the 250th birthday of America in 2026. The organization is seeking people of all backgrounds to serve as costumed interpreters and storytellers. Auditions are ongoing, and the roles are paid opportunities for the upcoming tourism season.



Historic Philadelphia is searching for a new group of actors and storytellers to help bring the city’s history to life during the 250th anniversary celebrations of America in 2026.

Historic Philadelphia prepares for America 250 with new casting call

What we know:

Historic Philadelphia is looking for actors of all backgrounds to join their team as storytellers and costumed interpreters during the 2026 tourism season.

"This year is special. We have so much programming. We have so many stories to tell and we’re expecting a lot of folks to come through here," said Johanna Dunphy, artistic director of Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

The organization offers two types of roles: storytellers, who wear green polo shirts and khaki pants and share stories with visitors, and history makers, who wear costumes and take on the personas of historical figures.

"Then we have history makers who wear costumes and they take on a full persona, so they’re known as first person interpreters, so Betsy Ross, for example, is a first person interpreter," said Dunphy.

The audition and rehearsal process

The roles offer a paid opportunity for actors and a unique way to engage with millions of tourists expected in Philadelphia this summer.

"We are looking for people who are trained actors, who are enthusiastic, who are reliable, and while we’re flexible with scheduling. We need people who are flexible with us," said Dunphy.

Claire Bronchick, who regularly portrays Betsy Ross at the Betsy Ross House in Old City, described the experience as rewarding and educational.

"First person interpretation that’s what I do as a history maker.. as Betsy Ross.. I am Betsy and to the best of my ability, I interpret her and what she would know," said Bronchick. "It’s really exciting to be able to educate the public and if you’re someone interested in history, if you’re gregarious, if you like telling stories. If you are interested specifically in this time in American history and really Philadelphia history, this is the place to be."

Applicants can expect an audition process and rehearsals, along with access to resources to help them prepare.

"We have this big binder with all the information you could ever need," said Bronchick.

Historic Philadelphia is seeking a diverse cast

Historic Philadelphia says it wants its cast to reflect both the city’s past and present.

"Something that we are really looking for is to have our cast show what Philadelphia looked like then and what it looks like now so that means everyone, age, race, things like that. We want everyone. We don’t want anyone to feel excluded," said Dunphy.

The organization is encouraging people who love history and Philadelphia to apply, whether they are interested in storytelling or first-person interpretation.

"As we head into the 250th, I think it’s a really exciting opportunity to learn about Philadelphia and America’s past because that’s how we’ll shape our future is knowing our past. So being part of this is really exciting," said Bronchick.

Auditions are still ongoing, and more information is available here.