Holiday air travel surges past 8 million as winter weather disrupts flights in Philadelphia area

The Brief AAA projects more than 8 million people will fly domestically this holiday season, a first-time record. Icy conditions caused cancellations and delays at Philadelphia-area airports Friday and into Saturday. Some travelers say weather and mechanical issues forced rebookings, delays and added expenses.



More than 8 million people are expected to fly this holiday season, according to AAA, as winter weather and flight disruptions continue to impact travelers in the Philadelphia region.

What we know:

AAA says this holiday season will mark the first time more than 8 million domestic air travelers pass through U.S. airports.

That surge in travel comes as icy conditions moved through the Greater Philadelphia area Friday, leading to flight cancellations and delays that continued into Saturday.

AAA also says airfare is higher this year, with the average domestic roundtrip ticket costing about $900.

What they're saying:

Emilie Van Blarcom, who is originally from the Philadelphia area, said she felt the impact of Friday’s storm firsthand. She was scheduled to fly back to Denver around 8 p.m. Friday, but her flight was canceled.

"My flight was just completely canceled, so you know scrambling to get a flight today," Van Blarcom said. "Unfortunately, it’s delayed an hour so fingers crossed I can get out at some point tonight."

Van Blarcom said she had a backup plan in case of further delays but remained hopeful.

"My flight is in flight to get here, so I know that’s good," she said.

Shawna Lawrence said her New Year’s plans were also affected, though not directly. She said her brother, who was traveling from Oklahoma, ran into issues.

"They noticed a noise with the plane, so they went back to check it," Lawrence said. "They found a problem with the plane, so they actually canceled that plane."

As a result, Lawrence said her brother-in-law would need to return to the airport later Saturday night for pickup.

Hannah Huth said she had to rebook her flight back to Philadelphia more than 24 hours later after running into delays.

"I’m a resident doctor and was on call, so I had to completely switch around my work schedule and everything," Huth said. "There were no other flights available, so I had to be rebooked today on the 2 p.m. flight back to Philly."

Huth said the delay forced her to stay in Nashville an extra night and may require her to return to work at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia later Saturday.

Why you should care:

AAA warns that record-breaking holiday travel, combined with winter weather, can lead to longer wait times, higher costs and last-minute disruptions for travelers.

What's next:

AAA says high travel volumes are expected to continue through the remainder of the holiday period, and travelers are encouraged to check flight statuses frequently and allow extra time at airports.