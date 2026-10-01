PA 10th grader stops moving school bus after driver has medical emergency

The Brief A bus driver in western Pennsylvania "passed out" with students on board. When the bus kept rolling, students jumped in to stop it. Tenth grader Alexis Smith was credited with pulling the brake and even checking the driver's pulse before first responders arrived.



A Pennsylvania student is being praised for her "heroism" after jumping in to stop her school bus, after the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

What we know:

The dramatic save happened in Hollidaysburg, about 90 miles east of Pittsburgh, last month.

Video of the scene shows students getting off at a stop, and when others try to follow, the bus starts rolling again. The students then notice the driver suffering from a medical emergency.

That's when school officials said 10th grader Alexis Smith jumped out of her seat and rushed to grab the break, bringing the bus to a sudden stop.

The video ends with students calling the incident in on the radio saying "our bus driver passed out."

What they're saying:

The Hollidaysburg Area School District shouted out Smith in a post on social media after the incident, thanking her for her "quick thinking and courage."

According to the district, Smith also monitored the bus driver's pulse and breathing until first responders got there.

Why you should care:

According to one local report, the driver has recovered since the incident, and is back on his regular route.