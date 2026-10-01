South Jersey leaders survey coastal storm damage, push for emergency funds

The Brief South Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew and local officials toured coastal towns Thursday to survey storm damage from a recent nor'easter. Officials are pushing for emergency aid and federal disaster funding to help communities like Atlantic City and Sea Isle recover. Long-term solutions, including erosion legislation and grants for beach protection, are being discussed.



South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew joined city and state officials Thursday for a tour of several coastal communities affected by this week's nor'easter, according to FOX 29. Van Drew said it is urgent to secure funding for towns hit by the storm.

What we know:

Van Drew described the situation as a disaster and an emergency during the tour. He said, "This is a disaster; this is an emergency; we're going to push like hell to get that help and we're in the process right now."

Officials visited places including Atlantic City, Brigantine, and Sea Isle to evaluate storm damage and to determine if the conditions qualify for a major disaster declaration, which would allow access to millions in federal aid.

The New Jersey Governor's Office said they are already talking with local municipalities and counties about the damage.

Emergency agencies, including the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Army Corps of Engineers, are working to repair the damage that has already happened and prepare for future storms.

Recovery efforts and long-term plans for coastal protection

On Thursday, officials, including Van Drew, toured storm-devastated coastal towns in South Jersey.

The evaluation included site visits to areas impacted by the nor'easter to begin the funding process for federal disaster relief.

Joe Seebode, Deputy Commissioner of the DEP, said, "Team of coastal engineers, they know where the hotspots are, they know where the erosion is occurring and they're working with their partners at the federal level to ensure that we're ahead of the game before the storm comes, and then we can actually work very proactively after the storm to try to get restoration and repair of damaged assets."

Van Drew said there are both immediate and long-term needs for these coastal communities. He said in addition to emergency aid and replenishment, officials are considering permanent solutions such as seawalls, groins, or jetties.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said more storms are expected, and recovery tools are critical. "Sure that more storms are gonna come through the rest of the fall and winter season as well, so as long as we are equipped with the tools to succeed to get our beaches back up and running by the time is the season next year I will be eternally grateful as mayor," said Small.

Van Drew also noted the importance of future funding through measures like hotspot erosion legislation and coastal grants from oil and gas leases, pointing out the need for a reliable coastal trust fund. Van Drew said, "Wouldn't it be a wonderful thing if there was a reliable amount of money every year because of the importance of tourism, because of the importance of the ratable basis of all these respective towns that for the nation for those areas that are prone to these storms, like New Jersey, that would be a coastal trust fund."

What we don't know:

It has not yet been decided if the affected areas will receive a major disaster declaration to unlock federal funding.