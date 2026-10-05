Horsch House: Investigators will use heavy machinery to excavate more of the Olney property

The Brief Police and FBI will return to the Horsch House on Monday to conduct an expansive search involving heavy machinery used to excavate more of the property. The investigation is expected to last at least two weeks, causing parking restrictions and road closures on streets surrounding the Chew Avenue home. Eugene Horsch's June arrest sparked a disturbing investigation which has since focused on his late father, Raymond Horsch, and his alleged connection to at least seven missing women.



Authorities on Monday will return to the Horsch House in Olney to launch an expansive investigation that is expected to involve heavy machinery used to excavate parts of the property, seeking forensic evidence tied to at least seven missing women.

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI expect the latest investigation to last at least two weeks. Heavy machinery will be brought in to excavate parts of the property, prompting parking restrictions and road closures.

The search for forensic evidence won't just be outside the home, according to authorities. Investigators are also expected to remove flooring, drywall, and furniture from inside the home, law enforcement sources say.

Police and FBI spent two days at the home last week, removing trash and taking pictures. The photos, sources say, may be used to recreate the home at a different location.

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"It could certainly be reassembling the life of [Raymond Horsch], now dead just about a year, and find out everything he did and what he did with the people who are missing," Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent James Fitzgerald said.

Investigators previously recovered chemical substances and an unknown sludge from a makeshift lab discovered in the basement of the Chew Avenue home. They are still awaiting the results of lab tests currently being done in Chicago.

Law enforcement sources say part of the investigation will be to determine if wet cremations were done at the house, using chemicals to break down a body.

The backstory:

The investigation into the Horsch home began with the arrest of Eugene Horsch on weapons and drug charges during an interaction with police in June. During the arrest, investigators say Horsch and an accomplice gave police a fake government ID with the name of a missing woman on it.

The arrest lead police to Horsch's home on Chew Avenue in Olney where he lived with his father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch, who died in 2025. There, investigators found an avalanche of disturbing evidence, including one million pieces of digital materials that police have since linked to at least seven missing – and possibly deceased – women.

While cremated remains were found inside the home, police have not found any bodies and Eugene Horsch has not been charged in any missing persons investigation. Still, the eerie investigation has uncovered disturbing remnants of Raymond Horsch's nefarious past that police are carefully trying to piece together.

Eugene Horsch's trial moved

What's next:

Originally scheduled for January, court records show the high-profile case will now be held on Monday, March 22, 2027, at 9:30 a.m.

He is being held in custody for trial.