The Brief Philadelphia City Council questioned leadership of the child welfare system after the killing of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford, police say. Councilmembers pressed the Department of Human Services about their practices, access to safety databases and accountability. Councilmember Cindy Bass called for leadership changes at DHS and major policy shifts.



City Council held extensive hearings on Philadelphia’s child welfare system after police say Malayshia Allford, a 10-year-old, was allegedly killed by her foster mother. Commissioner Kimberly Ali of the Department of Human Services faced hours of questioning about department responsibilities, failures and ongoing improvements, according to city officials.

Calls for DHS accountability and changes after high-profile case

What we know:

Councilmembers focused on the department’s handling of Malayshia Allford’s case.

Councilmember Cindy Bass questioned the department’s actions, saying "how could we be here talking about the horrific circumstances that DHS put her in?" The department’s commissioner, Kimberly Ali, responded with, "I want to state plainly Malayshia’s life matters."

According to police, Allford’s foster mother, Carprice Williams, has been accused of killing her.

DHS Commissioner Ali said the department does not currently have access to a state database known as the Resource Family Registry, which tracks foster parent applicants, and she believes that having access would provide another cross-reference for child safety.

Councilmember Bass said, "it seems like a lot of passing the buck passing the blame in my opinion, saying Pennsylvania DHS is really the responsible party as to how we got to this moment. I just don’t believe it. I don’t buy it and I think ultimately, we are the responsible parties."

Big picture view:

Currently, community umbrella agencies, called CUAs, are contracted to provide case management. Councilmember Bass pushed for redirecting all of that responsibility back to DHS and called for more funding to help keep children with their families.

Commissioner Ali said improvements have already been made under the current system. In 2017, she said more than 6,000 children were in foster placement. She stated that has now decreased to just over 2,000 children.

School district and urgency in the system

What they're saying:

Williams, the foster mother accused in the case, was also a school teacher. The School District of Philadelphia was called to testify about how it checks backgrounds before hiring.

Councilmember Bass criticized the Department of Human Services response, saying, "it doesn’t feel like a real sense of urgency… You can’t pick up the vibe in the room. You can’t pick up the vibe that other people feel anxious about this. Concerned about this. Frightened about this."

Commissioner Ali responded, "there is a sense of urgency. As I indicated, this case has rocked us to our core… and we are committed there are lasting changes and I believe based on the information and testimony today I did demonstrate some of the improvements that happened at the department."

What's next:

Councilmember Bass said accountability "doesn’t end here" and is calling for leadership changes at DHS, stating "heads have to roll."

What we don't know:

The hearings focused on system failures and possible reforms, but it is not yet clear if DHS will gain access to the state’s Resource Family Registry or if leadership changes will happen at the department.