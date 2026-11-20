The Brief Runners from around the world are in Philadelphia for marathon weekend with events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Thousands are preparing for the 8K, half-marathon and full marathon that begin and end on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Participants and city officials say nerves are high and excitement is building as final preparations wrap up.



Runners from across the globe are gathering in Philadelphia for marathon weekend, with the 8K and half-marathon taking place Saturday and the full marathon set for Sunday. According to organizers and participants at the Race Expo, excitement and nerves are building as thousands prepare to take on courses that wind through city streets.

Final preparations underway for marathon weekend festivities

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle Parker officially kicked off the weekend events with a ribbon cutting at the Convention Center. The facility was filled with runners picking up their race bibs and finishing last-minute preparations, according to event coverage.

Olympic marathoner Jared Ward said, "It starts to hit you that the race is here. This is when the nerves start. But it starts to feel real and exciting."

Runner Motivation and Community Atmosphere

Participants say that seeing other runners and spectators makes all the hard work feel worthwhile. "It does become real here but it’s cool seeing all the other people about to go down this road with you and you are not alone," said Ricky Pereira of Old City.

Some runners are tackling their first major race while others have competed in multiple events before. Ryan Lloyd said, "I’ve done the last three Broad Street runs and I’ve done a lot of 5K’s in my life I’d figure combine the two."

Many runners highlight the appeal of the marathon's course. Dawn McIntyre said, "I just like the scenic route you run through the city streets. You have all the spectators cheering you on."

Olympic marathoner and four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers, who also won the Philadelphia race in 1974, said, "You want a course that is not too boring because you want to feel engaged not only with your effort but the city itself."

Runners say the marathon weekend is about both personal accomplishment and city pride.

Kelly Stepanenko said, "I ran the Rocky Run once and the Broad Street twice and I felt like I need to try something harder."

Morgan Medunick said, "I’ve done a half marathon before and I told myself I would never do a full it was so hard, And I was like eI’m going to do it. I’m going to do it"

Emma Sweeney said, "I watched it last year and the vibes in Philly are unmatched so I was like why not give it a shot."

Road Closures and Weekend Schedule

Related article

The 8K and half-marathon will take place on Saturday with the full marathon on Sunday. The start and finish for each race is the Ben Franklin Parkway. Expect road closures and detours throughout race weekend.