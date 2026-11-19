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The Brief Nike is launching a nationwide initiative to provide free sneakers to every high school valedictorian in the United States for the 2026-2027 academic year. The campaign was sparked by a viral X post from Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom, who initially asked for custom Air Force 1s just for his state’s top students before Nike decided to expand the offer nationwide. Specific details on the shoe models and distribution are still pending.



Achieving the top academic spot in your high school class just got a lot more rewarding.

Nike just announced an unprecedented initiative: free sneakers to every high school valedictorian across the country for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The backstory:

The nationwide giveaway was sparked by a social media post from Scott Colom, the newly elected Democratic senator from Mississippi. Following his historic victory earlier this month, which made him the state's first Black U.S. senator since the Reconstruction era, Colom took to X to pitch an idea to Nike.

"To honor this moment in Mississippi history, how about custom-made AF1s (my fav shoe) for every valedictorian of Mississippi high school this year? It would encourage MS students to hit the books the rest of the year!"

He later added that the shoes could potentially honor Hiram Revels, who became the first Black U.S. senator back in 1870.

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Nike responds

What they're saying:

Nike decided to take the senator's idea and make it even bigger.

Replying directly to Colom on Tuesday, Nike’s official X account embraced the concept, stating that "the athlete mindset makes things possible." The sportswear brand then escalated the offer: "@scott_colom, we'll do you one better … For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let's go!"

What students need to know

Dig deeper:

Nike has yet to release the specific logistics of the giveaway.

It remains unclear exactly which shoe model the graduates will receive, whether the design will be customized as Colom originally suggested, or how eligible seniors will go about claiming their footwear.

Nike has promised that more details are on the way.