House to debate articles of impeachment against Trump ahead of historic vote

The House of Representatives on Wednesday plans to open debate on whether to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The rare undertaking to impeach a president, which would be only the third time in U.S. history, is set to unfold over more than six hours of debate on the floor before a full House vote, which could take place early Wednesday evening.

The historic day on Capitol Hill is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment brought by Democrats. They say he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and obstructed Congress by aggressively trying to block the House investigation from its oversight duties as part of the nation's system of checks and balances.

A tally compiled by The Associated Press found that a majority of House members have said they will vote to approve the charges and send them to the Senate for a trial next month. The GOP-led Senate, however, is not expected to convict and remove Trump from office.

On Tuesday, Trump sent a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of his expected impeachment, maintaining that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals, and he attacked Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than other issues.

Trump said he doesn't believe his letter will change anything, but that he is registering his objections “for the purpose of history.”

“When people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn for it, so that it can never happen to another president again,” he wrote.

Pelosi, who warned earlier this year against pursuing a strictly partisan impeachment, is now all but certain to have the numbers as voting begins.

“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress,” Pelosi wrote to colleagues, asking them to join in the morning as the House convenes.

“In America, no one is above the law," she said. “During this very prayerful moment in our nation’s history, we must honor our oath to support and defend our Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Meanwhile at the Capitol, Democrats and Republicans on the House Rules Committee met Tuesday to determine the parameters on the House floor ahead of Wednesday's vote — approving six hours of debate.

Trump implores Americans to “read the transcript,” but the facts of his phone call with the Ukraine president are not necessarily in dispute. Trump asked Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats and his 2020 political rival Joe Biden. At the time, the newly elected Ukraine leader was hoping for a coveted White House visit to showcase his standing with the U.S., his country's most important ally. He was also counting on nearly $400 million in military aid as his country confronts a hostile neighbor, Russia.

The question for lawmakers, and Americans, is whether those actions, and the White House's block on officials testifying for the House investigation, are impeachable offenses.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.