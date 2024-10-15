How many days has it been since Philadelphia's last measurable rainfall?

article

It's been over two weeks since Philadelphia had its last measurable rainfall, a streak that's threatening to overtake a 150-year-old record in our area.

The National Weather Service reports the last measurable rainfall in Philadelphia was on Sept. 28, which was 17 days ago Tuesday.

To find the longest running dry spell in Philadelphia, you have to go back to 1873 when there was no measurable rain from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8 – that's 29 straight days!

Forecasters aren't currently tracking any rain for the next several days, which the weather service says could stretch the streak to one of the driest on record.

"If the current forecast holds, we'll be in the top-10 driest stretches on record," the National Weather Service's Mount Holly division posted on social media.

Philadelphia will need to make it until the end of the day on Oct. 28 to break the weather service's record.

Despite the lack of rain, experts say Philadelphia is only facing "Moderate Drought" conditions, while other parts of the state and New Jersey are "Abnormally Dry."

Philadelphia has somehow managed to dodge the remnants of back-to-back hurricanes that brought historic flooding to southern states before curling off the coast.

Foresters in New Jersey say dry brush has elevated the risk for wildfires to not only spark, but spread through arid forest beds covered in freshly fallen leaves.