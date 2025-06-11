How Ocean City police use drones in life-saving water rescues

The Ocean City Police Department has several drones that they use to protect beachgoers along the boardwalk and in the ocean.

What we know:

Law Enforcement will be utilizing a drone officer named "Karl" that will be equipped with flotation devices.

"When they do the work that they do it becomes personal, it’s like anything else, like a K-9, it’s a piece of equipment that does a really good job," said Lt. Mark Pancoast of the Ocean City Police Department.

The department used one of their officers to simulate a rescue mission in which Officer Karl flew from above and dropped the flotation device.

The device will allow those who are drowning to have something to stay afloat while the lifeguards are trying to respond.

"A rip current can happen anywhere and all the time with obstacles, it could be a stationary rip or a flash rip where it pops up. If you have something to hold onto and you’re staying calm not panicked in the water, that’s going to give yourself a better chance of survival," said Lt. Andrew Shaw of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

The demonstration happened right in front of beachgoers at Ocean City who were highly impressed with the new technology.

What they're saying:

Patty Morgera, a beachgoer from Chester Springs was watching the simulation rescue mission with her family.

"That was really impressive, it would absolutely save lives," said Morgera.

Police say the other use for the drone is for crowd control.

Police are hoping it will deter bad behavior from happening at the beach and along the boardwalk.