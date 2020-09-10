How to register online to vote in New Jersey

article

The coronavirus pandemic has upended how many municipalities and states are conducting elections this year. Many states are transitioning to conducting the Nov. 3, 2020, general election either mostly by mail or a combination of mail-in and in-person voting.

New Jersey, which is holding a mostly-by-mail election, also implemented online voter registration this month. The state's online portal to register to vote in the general election launched on Sept. 4. You can also still register in person and by mail.

Whichever method you choose, the deadline to register is Oct. 13. (You can see more important dates and an overview of voting by mail here: How to vote by mail in New Jersey)

To register online, you'll need to upload a document to prove your identity. Here are the requirements and procedures.

YOU MUST BE

A United States citizen.

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18 (e.g. you must be 18 on Election Day).

A resident of the county (in which you are seeking to register) for 30 days before the election.

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

YOU MUST PROVIDE

Your driver's license or a non-driver ID card issued by New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission (it must be valid and current); the MVC will validate your identification and provide elections officials with your digitized signature.

OR

Your Social Security number; you must be able to either sign on the screen or upload your signature; NOTE: if you can't provide a digital signature, you can't register online; instead, register in person or by mail

After you gather your documents and information, go to voter.svrs.nj.gov/register to complete the process.

Don't forget to peruse this information about how to receive and submit your ballot and important dates pertaining to the election.

