New Jersey bill could ban plastic utensils, hefty fines loom

The Brief A proposed bill in New Jersey aims to ban plastic utensils unless requested. Businesses could face fines if they don't comply with the new regulations. The bill has passed the appropriations committee and awaits a Senate vote.



New Jersey may soon see fewer plastic utensils as a new bill gains traction in the state house.

New bill targets plastic utensils

What we know:

The proposed legislation would require restaurants to provide reusable utensils for dine-in customers unless otherwise requested.

For takeout orders, plastic utensils would be given only if customers ask for them.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Bob Smith, aims to reduce plastic waste and improve public health.

Businesses would receive a warning for the first offense, a $1,000 fine for the second, and $2,500 for each additional offense.

Local perspective:

Brian Truitt, owner of Mylestone Catering in Camden, expressed concerns about the rapid changes in state laws affecting small businesses.

"New Jersey changed so many things so fast it’s kind of difficult for small businesses," said Truitt.

Community reactions What they’re saying: Camden resident Christopher Sperry supports the initiative, citing environmental concerns. "It’s bad for the community and the environment," said Sperry.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Jones wants more clarity on the health and cost implications, stating, "I like to deal with facts, facts only." Zach Hashmi from Audubon prefers having utensils available, especially during workdays. "My preference would be to have them," said Hashmi.

The other side:

Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon agrees with the environmental goals but opposes the high penalties.

He is collaborating with Sen. Smith to reduce fines, acknowledging that there will be times when businesses make a "good faith effort."

What we don't know:

The exact timeline for the Senate vote and the governor's decision remains unclear.