How to stop the 'chirping' sound on Facebook

Kelly Hayes
Have you noticed your Facebook app making a "chirping" sound as you scroll through the social media platform? You’re not alone. 

Several users have confirmed hearing the new sound as they browse updates from friends and family on their Facebook app. 

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some reporting has suggested that the added sound was part of a new update to make the mobile experience "more engaging and interactive." 

But the effect has left many scratching their head and in search of how to turn it off.

How to stop Facebook ‘chirping’ when you scroll

There’s a fairly simple way to stop the "chirping" sound on Facebook while you scroll. Here’s how:

  • Open the Facebook app on iPhone.
  • Tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner to open the menu.
  • Scroll down and tap "Settings & Privacy."
  • Tap "Settings."
  • Scroll down and select "Media."
  • Under "Sounds," toggle the switch to off for "In-App Sounds."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.