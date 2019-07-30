‘Flight angel’: Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years
A complete stranger became a source of comfort for a 96-year-old woman who was apprehensive about her first flight in 15 years.
Oscar Mayer creates hot-dog-flavored ice cream sandwich
Oscar Mayer unveiled a hot-dog-flavored ice cream treat to rival French's odd mustard ice cream.
Woman confronts US Air Force member, tells her it’s ‘distasteful' to speak Spanish in uniform
A woman confronted a U.S. Air Force member outside of a Starbucks, telling her she “shouldn’t be speaking Spanish” and that it was “distasteful” to do so in her uniform.
Twitter users post hilarious conversations with their ‘number neighbor’
The latest Twitter trend where people are texting their “number neighbor” is making for some funny and sometimes rude interactions.
Woman, 19, charged after video of alleged elder abuse was shared on social media
Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania have charged a woman in connection with a video that surfaced on social media allegedly showed her abusing an elderly woman.
Man gets 20 years for Facebook stalking, extorting women for nude photos
A New Jersey man accused of stalking girls on Facebook and threatening them if they didn't send him nude photos of themselves has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.