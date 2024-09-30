VP debate: How to watch Walz vs. Vance matchup

article

The Brief Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off Tuesday night in the only vice presidential debate of this year’s election. The debate is 90 minutes and begins at 9 p.m. ET Vance and Walz will get to fact-check each other in real-time during the debate, and there will not be an audience at the event.



JD Vance and Tim Walz will meet Tuesday in the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 election.

Walz, who is the Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective candidates five weeks before Election Day.

Here’s how to watch the debate:

What time is the debate?

The vice presidential debate is 90 minutes and begins at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The event will be moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS’ "Face the Nation."

Where can I watch the debate?

CBS News is airing on its broadcast network live and will livestream it on all platforms where CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ are available. It’s also being made available for simulcast, and other networks will likely air it, including your local FOX Television station.

Where is the debate?

Tuesday’s vice presidential debate is happening in New York City.

What are the rules for the debate?

The Associated Press reported that CBS said it would be up to Vance and Walz, not the moderators, to fact-check each other in real-time, and there won't be an audience at the event.

Walz and Vance’s microphones will stay on while the other is speaking, unlike the two presidential debates. CBS has the choice to turn off a hot mic when needed. Walz and Vance will have two minutes for a closing statement. Vance won a virtual coin toss and will speak last, the AP noted.

In the June debate between Trump and Biden, CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash limited follow-up questions and did not fact-check either participant.

Months later in September’s debate between Trump and Harris, ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis interjected with matter-of-fact corrections to some of Trump's most glaring misstatements.

Will there be another presidential or vice presidential debate?

No additional presidential or vice presidential debates are scheduled, but the AP reports it could always change.

Presidential nominees typically debate with each other more than once per election cycle, but this year is different in several ways. Debates are being arranged by host networks, instead of through the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, through which debate rules were previously negotiated.

After Harris and Trump’s presidential debate on Sept. 10, the vice president said she was open to debating the former president again. The AP reported that Harris said she would "gladly" accept an Oct. 23 invitation from CNN and hoped Trump would do the same.

After Harris and Trump's presidential debate on Sept. 10, the vice president said she was open to debating the former president again. The AP reported that Harris said she would "gladly" accept an Oct. 23 invitation from CNN and hoped Trump would do the same.




