H&R Block error messages plague filers on tax day

On Monday, H&R Block announced technical outages frustrating last-minute tax filers, and preventing timely return submissions. The company acknowledged an issue hindering some users from e-filing.

"Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted," the company said on X.

H&R Block offered guidance to its customers following the announcement of the technical challenges, suggesting they attempt filing later or resort to the traditional method of printing and mailing their returns.

As the looming deadline of Monday, April 15, approached, many felt the pressure mounting. Yet, for those scrambling to meet the cutoff, a glimmer of hope remained in the form of an extension option, albeit with the same deadline of April 15.

Amid the uncertainty, H&R Block sought to allay concerns, reassuring customers that while e-filing fees wouldn't be incurred, a temporary authorization hold might still occur.

"These holds will expire. You will not be charged. It usually takes 3-5 business days for holds to expire depending on your bank," the company assured on X.





