Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall

Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm – which officially came ashore at 3 a.m. – is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Flagler County until 1 p.m.

"Nicole's center will move across Central Florida this morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, and then moving across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia tonight and on Friday," the National Hurricane Center said. Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, and the storm is likely to become a tropical depression over Georgia tonight or early Friday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include heavy rainfall, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, beach erosion and power outages. In Tampa, just before 7 a.m., Florida troopers shut down the Sunshine Skyway Bridge due to high winds.

"Even though the center of this is going to go south of Orlando, that puts us on the side of the hurricane that is going to do the most damage as far as the wind gust potential goes," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Over 100,000 power outages are being reported in Brevard County as Nicole came ashore.

More power outages are being reported across Central Florida and that could increase as Nicole moves over land.

Residents in several Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach, Martin, and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate such barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes. Volusia, home to Daytona Beach, imposed a curfew and warned that intercoastal bridges used by evacuees would close when winds reach 39 mph. There is no penalty for ignoring an evacuation order, but rescue crews will not respond if it puts their members at risk.

FOX 35 News cameras captured video of storm damage seen in Central Florida Wednesday, including a building collapse in Daytona Beach Shores. Officials in the beachside community deemed unsafe at least a half dozen, multi-story, coastal residential buildings already damaged by Hurricane Ian and now threatened by Nicole. At some locations, authorities went door-to-door telling people to grab their possessions and leave.

Nicole has a broad wind field and gusts could reach up to 60 to 70 mph in the Orlando metropolitan area between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles, according to the NHC.

Nicole is the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida in the month of November since 1985 when Hurricane Kate came ashore as a Category 2 storm near Mexico Beach, Florida.