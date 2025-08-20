Husband sought in murder of Rashida Irvin surrenders to police: source

article

The Brief A source tell FOX 29 Kyle Irvin, 55, has turned himself in after he was sought in connection with his wife's murder. Rashida Irvin, 48, was found shot multiple times inside a bathroom of her business on Germantown Avenue last week. Rashida was the owner of Mister Relaxation Spa and Lounge.



A suspect wanted in connection with his wife's murder has surrendered to police, sources tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

What we know:

Rashida Irvin was found shot multiple times inside the bathroom of Mister Relaxation Spa and Lounge on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue back on Aug. 11.

Rashida owned the spa and was featured in a FOX 29 segment back in April 2023.

Her husband, 55-year-old Kyle Irvin, was identified as a suspect earlier this week and has since surrendered to police, according to a source.

Court records show Kyle Irvin has a record dating back to 1998, when sources say he was arrested after his 3-year-old son allegedly shot himself, fatally, with Irvin’s gun.

He also had a firearm arrest back in January of this year, according to documents.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details on the shooting.

What they're saying:

The community has been grappling with the loss of a local businesswoman and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Victoria Best says she and Rashida Irvin, 48, have September birthdays just days apart, and she never imagined she would be celebrating without her in just a few weeks.

"My biggest challenge finding out that she passed away was just feeling like I didn’t have the time," she said. "She just was so passionate. It was a male business, a woman who said I want to uplift black men or just men in general."

"It just really hurt my heart to know that this kind of domestic violence can happen, and I know that a conversation she shared with me was that she really loved her partner a lot," said Best.

WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson has been speaking out about the murder on her social media. She says she just connected with Rashida through e-mail and made plans to meet in-person in a few weeks.

"There was something about this woman and I just wanted people to know her name. 22 I just talked to her, and it was a reminder that you gotta’ let people know that domestic violence is still here," said Jackson. "It’s not love, it’s not healthy and this woman did not deserve to die this way.