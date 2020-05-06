I-76 eastbound closed following deadly crash, tractor-trailer fire

A deadly multi-vehicle crash and tractor-trailer fire overnight has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-76.

According to officials, a car ran into a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway at about 2:30 a.m Wednesday.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer burst into flames and a portion of the vehicle fell below an overpass onto Sweetbriar Lane.

Tractor-trailer on fire shuts down the Schuylkill Expressway in both directions.

Firefighters worked diligently at both locations to douse the flames. The wreckage caused both lanes to close for an extended period of time.

The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the location in the aftermath of the flames.

Advertisement

The torched and mangled remains of a tractor trailer involved in a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Details were not given regarding the drivers of the vehicles or any passengers.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP