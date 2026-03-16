2 juveniles identified as suspects in Mill Race Inn arson investigation: police

The Brief Police say two juveniles have been identified as suspects in a fire at the former Mill Race Inn on Sunday morning. The historic inn has been vacant for years and is currently planned for redevelopment into residential condos. It is unclear if the damaged building can be salvaged, and police are asking anyone with more information to contact them.



Police in Northampton Township say they have identified two juveniles as suspects in an arson fire that damaged the former Mill Race Inn on Sunday morning.

The building, which has been vacant since 1999, was a well-known spot in the community and is currently slated for redevelopment.

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Police identify two juveniles in Mill Race Inn fire

What we know:

Police say the fire at the former Mill Race Inn started just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The building, located on Buck Road in Holland, was gutted and charred by the flames.

The inn has been closed since 1999 after suffering damage from Hurricane Floyd and a dam break in 2001, according to township officials.

Police say the fire was intentionally set and that the suspects identified are juveniles.

The Mill Race Inn was built in 1787 and rebuilt after a fire in 1918, according to the township’s website. It was powered by a wooden overshot water wheel and served as a community staple for many years.

Ongoing redevelopment plans and community reaction

The site has been the focus of redevelopment discussions for years, and in February of last year, the township approved plans for residential, age-restricted condos.

The developer told FOX 29 that despite the fire and ongoing investigation, plans are still moving forward.

"I don’t like to see any property abandoned and just rotting away, so if it can be improved, it could be better for the community," said Konstantin Shumakov, a Northampton Township resident.

Daniel Hillegas, another longtime resident, shared memories of the inn, saying, "We did a couple anniversary dinners for my parents there and then my kids never actually got to go there because it’s actually been vacant for like 20 years," said Hillegas.

The redevelopment plan originally included using the existing Mill Race Inn for office space, but it is unclear if the building can be salvaged after the fire.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the arson to contact them.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the damaged building can be saved or if redevelopment plans will change because of the fire.

Police have not released further details about the juveniles identified or any possible charges.